Priyanka Gandhi Wins Wayanad with Bigger Margin Than Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra secured a stunning victory in the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election on Saturday, defeating CPI's Sathyan Mokeri by an impressive margin of 4,10,931 votes.

This victory marks her first-ever election contest, surpassing the margin of 364,000 votes achieved by her brother, Rahul Gandhi, in the same constituency earlier this year. In the 2019 general elections, Rahul Gandhi had won the Wayanad seat with a margin of 431,000 votes.

The by-election was prompted after Rahul Gandhi vacated the Wayanad seat to retain his Raebareli constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who secured 622,338 votes—nearly 65% of the total votes cast—saw a significant increase in Congress’s vote share, which rose by over 5%. Sathyan Mokeri of the CPI garnered 211,407 votes, while BJP's Navya Haridas received 109,939 votes. Both the CPI and BJP saw a decline in their vote shares by 4% and 1.5%, respectively.

Expressing her gratitude, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank the voters of Wayanad, saying, “I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the trust you have placed in me. I will ensure that this victory feels like your own, and I will fight for you as one of your own." She also acknowledged the tireless efforts of her United Democratic Front (UDF) colleagues, noting their dedication throughout the campaign, including enduring long, 12-hour car journeys.

My dearest sisters and brothers of Wayanad,

I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the trust you have placed in me. I will make sure that over time, you truly feel this victory has been your victory and the person you chose to represent you understands your hopes and dreams and… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 23, 2024

Her heartfelt thanks extended to her family, including her mother Sonia Gandhi, husband Robert Vadra, and children Raihan and Miraya, for their unwavering love and support. “To my brother Rahul, you are the bravest of them all... Thank you for showing me the way and always having my back," she wrote.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's campaign saw her secure leads in all seven assembly segments, including those under the Left Democratic Front's jurisdiction, such as Thiruvambady and Mananthavady. Wayanad has long been a stronghold for the UDF, with Congress holding the seat since its creation in 2009 after delimitation.

During her nearly 10-day campaign in Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made several promises to address the region's long-standing issues, including tackling the night traffic ban to Mysuru, managing the man-animal conflict, and improving healthcare and education, particularly for tribal communities.

The by-election came months after the devastating landslides in Wayanad on July 30, which claimed over 251 lives and left 47 missing. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the Union government for not providing a special financial package for the rehabilitation of those affected by the natural disaster.

In contrast, BJP candidate Navya Haridas questioned the timing of the by-election, accusing the Congress of forcing it despite the constituency's ongoing recovery. She expressed pride in leading a strong campaign as a political newcomer, acknowledging the support of her colleagues and well-wishers.

With this remarkable victory, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has firmly established her political presence, becoming the new voice of Wayanad in Parliament.