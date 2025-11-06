BJP Candidate Anand Mishra Enters Crucial Battle in Buxar for Bihar Assembly Elections

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections will see BJP candidate and former IPS officer Anand Mishra vying for a crucial victory in the Buxar constituency. Ending months of speculation, Mishra, who had left his official career midway, finally donned the saffron attire and joined the BJP, securing the party ticket from Buxar.
Anand Mishra has already launched his campaign across the constituency, actively engaging with voters in villages and towns. However, reports suggest that internal dissent within the BJP could pose a challenge to his electoral prospects. Many long-time party workers are reportedly unhappy that Mishra, a recent entrant from another background, was granted the party ticket over local cadre members.
The BJP in Buxar is reportedly divided, with a silent tussle underway between veteran party workers and newcomers supporting Mishra. Despite these challenges, Mishra has continued campaigning with a confident demeanour. The party high command has extended special attention to his candidacy, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently addressing a public rally alongside him.
The constituency, currently held by Congress MLA Sanjay Kumar Tiwari, has been under Congress control since 2015. The 2025 elections will be a test of whether Anand Mishra can reclaim the seat for the BJP, which last won Buxar in 2010 with candidate Sukhanda Pandey. With Congress enjoying a stronghold in the region, the contest is expected to be intense.
Over recent weeks, Mishra has conducted vigorous campaigning across Buxar, focusing on outreach and voter engagement. How he navigates internal party friction while taking on a well-entrenched Congress incumbent will be closely watched by political observers.
