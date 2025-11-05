Bihar Elections 2025 LIVE: Phase 1 Polling Begins Tomorrow Across 121 Seats

Bihar is gearing up for the first phase of polling in the 2025 state elections, with voting set to take place on Thursday, November 6. The first phase covers 121 constituencies across 18 districts, marking the start of one of the most closely watched elections in the state this year. Campaigning has concluded after weeks of heated political exchanges, with voters ready to decide the fate of several high-profile leaders.

Several constituencies are in the spotlight for Phase 1. Raghopur sees RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav defending his seat, while Mahua features his brother Tej Pratap Yadav, contesting with a new political outfit. In Tarapur, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary seeks re-election. Other notable seats include Alinagar, where singer Maithili Thakur is contesting on a BJP ticket, and Lakhisarai, represented by Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha.

Mokama remains a key constituency, with JDU strongman Anant Singh contesting despite being under arrest in connection with the murder of his political rival Dular Chand Yadav. Meanwhile, Raghunathpur sees RJD candidate Osama Shah, son of the late gangster-turned-politician Md Shahabuddin, in the fray. These constituencies are expected to witness intense battles and high voter engagement.

The second phase of polling will cover the remaining 122 seats on November 11, with votes from both phases scheduled to be counted on November 14. Election authorities are preparing for smooth polling, and parties are on high alert to mobilise voters across all key constituencies.

Readers can follow Pratidin Time for live updates, including voter turnout, constituency-wise reports, candidate highlights, and real-time election results from the Bihar elections 2025.