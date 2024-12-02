BJP Leader H Raja Sentenced to Six Months in Defamation Cases

A special court in Chennai for cases involving MPs and MLAs convicted BJP leader H Raja on Monday, sentencing him to six months' imprisonment in two separate criminal defamation cases.

The cases pertain to derogatory remarks Raja made in 2018 against social reformer Periyar, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, and Tuticorin MP M Kanimozhi. FIRs were filed against him under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 500 (criminal defamation), 501 (printing defamatory matter), 502 (sale of defamatory matter), 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), and 504 (intentional insult leading to a breach of peace).

Special Judge J Jayavel, while announcing the sentence, suspended it for 30 days, allowing Raja to appeal to the Madras High Court.

In August 2023, the Madras High Court dismissed Raja's plea to quash multiple FIRs, including the two defamation cases that led to this conviction.