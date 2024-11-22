Cash-for-Votes Row: Vinod Tawde Issues Rs 100 Cr Defamation Notice to Congress Leaders

Maharashtra BJP leader Vinod Tawde has issued a defamation notice to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate. The notice pertains to allegations made by the Congress leaders accusing Tawde of distributing money to voters.

According to reports, Tawde's lawyer has sent a legal notice demanding an unconditional apology from the Congress leaders, failing which he has threatened to file a Rs 100 crore defamation lawsuit against them. Tawde has also indicated his intent to initiate both criminal and civil cases in the absence of an apology, reports added.

Rahul Gandhi, addressing the controversy, aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating, "Modiji, from whose SAFE did these 5 crores come? Who looted the public's money and sent you in the tempo?"

Similarly, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the prime minister, remarking, "While the prime minister promises to keep Maharashtra 'SAFE' with money and muscle power, party leader is being 'caught red-handed' with ₹5 crores cash."

Vinod Tawde's Cash-for-Votes Row

On the eve of Maharashtra’s assembly elections, the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) accused senior BJP leader Vinod Tawde of distributing money to voters in a constituency in Palghar district.

The BJP, however, dismissed the allegations, calling them a publicity stunt and claiming that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was making such claims due to an impending defeat.

A purported video showing a confrontation between Tawde and BVA leaders and workers has gone viral on social media.