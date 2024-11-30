Cyclone Fengal: Landfall Today Across Tamil Nadu-Puducherry Coasts

Indian east coast is bracing a cyclonic storm ‘Fengal’ (pronounced as FEINJAL). According to IMD (Indian Meteorological Department), the cyclone is moving towards Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and southern Andhra Pradesh and is likely to make landfall today (30th November) evening.

It is likely to cross north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram close to Puducherry as a cyclonic storm. The storm is predicted to sustain a wind speed of 70-80 kmph with gusts going up to 90 kmph during the evening of 30th November.

As per the latest IMD bulletin (9.15 AM), the storm was located over the Southwest Bay of Bengal with a speed of 12 kmph during the past 6 hours as per data at 0530 hours IST today. The cyclonic storm moved west-northwestwards from its location at 530 hours IST near latitude 12.2°N and longitude 81.2°E, about 150 km east of Puducherry, 140 km southeast of Chennai, 210 km northeast of Nagappattinam and 400 km north of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), according to IMD.

The cyclonic storm is likely to weaken to a Deep Depression by midnight today.

Red Alert in Several South Indian States

Authorities have issued red alerts for several southern states. The IMD has warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu, South Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and interior Karnataka.

With the cyclone intensified it is likely to bring strong winds, heavy rain, and potential flooding to these regions over the weekend.

As the storm progresses, heavy rainfall is expected to continue in interior Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and interior Karnataka until December 1, with red alerts issued for these areas. The IMD has warned residents to remain cautious due to the storm’s potential for widespread disruption.

Puducherry officials have asked residents to stay indoors as the cyclonic storm is likely to make its landfall near Puducherry coast. In Tamil Nadu, heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds pounded several northern parts of the state on Saturday bringing normalcy to a halt.

All schools and colleges in Puducherry and various districts of Tamil Nadu will remain closed on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Reviews Situation, Flight Operation Hit in Chennai

As per reports, Chennai airport has cancelled over 20 flights.

CM Stalin reviewed the preparatory measures today. “Tamil Nadu government is constantly monitoring and taking precautionary measures. It has been reported that the cyclone will cross the coast tonight. Relief work is going on and relief camps have been set up and people are being accommodated there. Other districts are also being monitored continuously. There has been no incident so far,” Stalin said to the media.

Stalin also said that the weather department had warned the administration of continuous rain for the next two to three days.

