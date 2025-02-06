‘BJP Offered 7 AAP Candidates Rs 15 crore’: MP Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday leveled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing the party of attempting to execute an ‘Operation Lotus’ in Delhi. Singh claimed that the BJP was offering large sums of money to AAP leaders to induce them to defect in a bid to form the next government in the national capital.
Addressing a press conference, Singh alleged that the BJP, after sensing its impending defeat in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, resorted to underhand tactics to destabilize the AAP. “The BJP has already conceded defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections. The party, which has a history of trampling on democracy, is now using money and coercion to break and topple governments,” Singh remarked.
Singh further claimed that seven AAP candidates had been approached by the BJP with offers of up to Rs 15 crore each to leave the party and join the saffron camp. According to Singh, some of the candidates were contacted in person by BJP representatives, while others were allegedly offered financial inducements through calls. He stated that AAP had instructed all its members who received such offers to record the calls and meetings, even encouraging them to use hidden cameras to document face-to-face interactions.
The MP also alleged that the BJP had used similar tactics in the past, citing instances where AAP's MP in Punjab and two of its ministers in Delhi were reportedly coerced into defecting. Singh suggested that the BJP's modus operandi involved both financial temptations and the threat of investigative agencies to pressure legislators into joining their ranks.
In response to the BJP's silence on the accusations, Singh asserted that AAP would reveal all relevant information at the appropriate time. He vowed to expose these tactics in the public eye and ensure that the truth was known to the people of Delhi.
The BJP is yet to officially respond to Singh’s allegations.