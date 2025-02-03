Trouble for Manipur CM? SC Seeks Forensic Report on Audio Tapes

The ethnic violence that has plunged Manipur into the mire of uncertainties has got an interesting turn with the Supreme Court intervening in the matter.

Advertisment

The SC on Monday (February 3) sought a forensic report of certain audio tapes that allegedly recorded the statements of Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh. These tapes suggested that Biren Singh was involved in the State's ethnic violence. The report has to be submitted in a sealed cover. Sc directed that the tapes be examined by the Central Forensic Science Laboratory.

The order was passed by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar responding to a writ petition filed by the Kuki Organization for Human Rights Trust seeking an independent investigation into the audio tapes. The matter will be posted next in the week commencing on March 24, 2025.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appeared for the petitioner and submitted that the audio tapes were examined by "Truth Labs", which certified that the voice belongs to Biren Singh by over 93%. Bhushan said that in the tapes, “the Chief Minister could be heard saying that he allowed Meitei groups to loot the State armoury and that he ensured their protection from arrest.”

CM Biren Singh’s comments were accidentally recorded by a person present in the closed-door meeting and got eventually leaked, Prashant Bhushan claimed. He argued during the hearing that it was a "serious issue" showing the Chief Minister instigating and abetting ethnic violence.

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, appearing for the State, reiterated his preliminary objection. Mehta said that the petitioner should first approach the High Court. The SG also informed the court that FIR has been registered with respect to the matter and an investigation is underway. The investigating agency has also checked the Twitter accounts, which uploaded the voices, in order to verify. The tapes have been sent for forensic examination.

Prashant Bhushan said that the reports of ‘Truth Labs’ is more credible than any report submitted by any government agency.