BJP Primed for Delhi Assembly Victory, AAP Trails: Exit Polls

The much-anticipated Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 appear to be tilting in favor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with most exit polls projecting a resounding victory for the party. The BJP is poised to secure between 35 and 50 seats, comfortably surpassing the majority mark of 36 required to form a government in the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Various exit polls conducted by leading agencies are showing similar trends of strong support for the BJP. Matrize forecasts a 35-40 seat win for the BJP, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) expected to secure between 32-37 seats. In line with this, Chanakya projects 39-44 seats for the BJP, compared to 25-28 seats for AAP. Similarly, People’s Insight predicts 40-44 seats for the BJP, while AAP is expected to win between 25-29 seats. Both agencies foresee minimal support for the Indian National Congress (INC), which is likely to fail to secure more than one seat.

Other exit polls, such as Poll Diary, JVC, and P-Marq, align with these predictions, reinforcing the strong lead for the BJP. Poll Diary suggests the BJP could win between 42-50 seats, with AAP securing 18-25 seats. JVC forecasts the BJP to win 39-45 seats, with AAP winning 22-31 seats. P-Marq similarly projects 39-49 seats for the BJP, with AAP taking 21-31 seats. A slight variation is noted in the WeePreside poll, which projects a narrower race, placing BJP at 18-23 seats, with AAP in the lead at 46-52 seats.

Despite these variations in the projections, one consistent trend across all exit polls is the overwhelming lead for the BJP, positioning the party to reclaim power in Delhi. While AAP remains a strong contender, the Indian National Congress (INC) is grappling with a sharp decline in support, with most exit polls indicating the party is on track to secure a negligible share of the vote, likely winning no more than one seat.

As the electoral process concluded with a recorded voter turnout of 57.84% by 6 PM, the stage is set for the final results, which are expected to have far-reaching implications not only for Delhi’s governance but for the broader political landscape. The voting process, which began at 7:00 AM across all 70 constituencies, saw 13,766 polling stations set up to facilitate the voting process. A total of 699 candidates from various political factions vied for the coveted seats in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, each with the aim of shaping the future of the national capital.

In a bid to ensure a smooth and peaceful election day, extensive security measures were implemented. The polling process continued until 6:00 PM, with voters casting their ballots in a broad, democratic exercise aimed at determining Delhi’s political future.