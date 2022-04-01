NIA Receives Mail Threatening PM Modi's Assassination
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday received a threatening email detailing the assassination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The sender of the mail claimed to have 20 kilograms of Royal Demolition eXplosive (RDX) stashed away that could kill thousands of people.
Reports stated that at least 20 sleeper cells have been activated for the assassination plot who are in possession of nearly 20 kgs of RDX.
“In touch with people who can do this job and will create major tragedy for this country. I have activated sleeper cells across the country on February 28,” the sender further wrote.
The NIA’s Mumbai branch, which received the mail, said that it has already shared the details with the relevant probe agencies.
A formal investigation into the matter has also been launched by the cyber security agency, which is trying to track the IP address from which the mail was sent.
Meanwhile, the sender also wrote that he would commit suicide so that the conspiracy is never exposed.
Notably, this is not the first time that the central probing agency has got threat messages mentioning plots to kill the prime minister.
In a letter to the Pune Police in 2018, the writer mentioned a “Rajiv Gandhi style” assassination of PM Modi.