NIA Receives Mail Threatening PM Modi's Assassination

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday received a threatening email detailing the assassination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The sender of the mail claimed to have 20 kilograms of Royal Demolition eXplosive (RDX) stashed away that could kill thousands of people.

Reports stated that at least 20 sleeper cells have been activated for the assassination plot who are in possession of nearly 20 kgs of RDX.

“In touch with people who can do this job and will create major tragedy for this country. I have activated sleeper cells across the country on February 28,” the sender further wrote.

The NIA’s Mumbai branch, which received the mail, said that it has already shared the details with the relevant probe agencies.