BJP To Celebrate PM Modi’s Birthday As Seva Pakhwara

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday for a period of 16 days starting from September 17 as Seva Pakhwara or service fortnight.

The party’s national president JP Nadda has been planning extensively for the occasion and has asked all party workers and leaders across India to celebrate it as ‘Seva Pakhwara’.

Seva Pakhwara will be celebrated from September 17 to October 2 and various programmes will be organised during these 16 days.

The programmes will include exhibitions on PM Modi at district level, blood donation and free check-up camp will be organised, tree plantation drive and cleanliness campaigns and many more.

Meanwhile, the party is also planning a strategy to promote the book ‘Modi @20 Sapne Hue Sakaar’.