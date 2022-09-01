NHRIMH To Be Developed As Centre Of Excellence In Mental Health: Sarbananda Sonowal

The Union minister of ports, shipping and waterways and ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal, announced development of the National Homoeopathy Research Institute in Mental Health (NHRIMH) as a Centre of Excellence in Mental Health at Kottayam in Kerala on Thursday.
To this effect, the Ministry of Ayush under the Government of India has earmarked a sum of Rs 200 crores to transform NHRIMH into a world class institution in mental health in the country. The Minister also inaugurated hostel blocks for the students pursuing higher studies in the institute.
In order to achieve the Centre of Excellence in Mental Health by NHRIMH, the Ministry of Ayush has already planned to set up International Centre for Homoeopathy Training (ICHT) which will be extended to international students viamany short term and long-term certification courses in homoeopathy.
A modern hospital block is also being planned within the NHRIMH premises. In order to make local population stakeholder in the growth of NHRIMH as Centre of Excellence, the Kurichy Gram Panchayat, where the institute is located, is being planned to be developed as a Homoeopathy Hub cum Model Village for healthcare, homeopathic treatment, and education with a holistic approach to enhance the quality of life of people here with central and state participation.
In order to improve the student and teacher ratio, appointment of new faculties may be undertaken as per the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) norms.
Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, said, “Let me first wish everyone here in Kerala my warm wishes for the ongoing Onam festival. This is a wonderful time to give shape the vision of a strong Ayush system in the country. Under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, the Ayush medicinal system has received a tremendous boost in the healthcare delivery system in the country. The vision of the Prime Minister is to enable our rich traditional medicinal systems with all possible support so that we can equip our healthcare system to become not just an ailment healing mechanism but a system of life enrichment of the humanity."
"It is a proud moment for our country when WHO Global Centre of Traditional Medicine was recently established at Jamnagar in Gujarat by the Prime Minister Modi ji. We must seize this opportunity and empower our traditional medicinal practices to elevate to the most modern scientific standards. I call upon the Homoeopathy fraternity to join this noble act which will further consolidate the recognition that Ayush system of medicine has been receiving in last eight years," he added.
The hostel facilities will provide lodging facilities to PhD scholars and PG students at the institute. It will also cater to the international students following the student exchange programme at the institute. Built at a cost of Rs 21 crores, there are two blocks, one each for boys and girls, with a total built up area of 5595.6 square meters spread across three floors. A total of 23 single occupancy and 80 double occupancy rooms are available in this hostel facilities with other features like hostel mess, dining area, recreation facilities, indoor activities arena, etc.
The Union Minister further added that the Ministry of Ayush is fully committed to provide all support to NHRIMH for its development as a Centre of Excellence. The Minister called upon the NHRIMH to focus more on core areas like Child and adolescent Psychiatry through initiatives of School Health Programme in learning disorders, Autism, ADHD etc, Substance abuse and alcohol de-addiction, Suicide prevention etc.
Speaking on the occasion, Kodikunnil Suresh, Member of Parliament in Lok Sabha for Mavelikara in Kerala, “Let me congratulate Honourable Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal ji for this special initiative to promote homoeopathy. Ever since his appointment as Ayush Minister, it is my pleasure to tell you that the Minister is responding with meaningful answers to the questions raised around Ayush in the Parliament."
"We are very happy whenever he is responding the questions around Ayush. As an able administrator, I am sure that under Sonowal ji, the future development of Homeo institute in Kottayam will be adequate. In presence of all the stakeholders like students and faculty, I also urge Sonowal ji to consider upgrading the Homeo institute into a Central Homeo University," he further said.
The program was attended by Dr Subhash Kaushik, Director General, Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy(CCRH); Dr Pravin Oberoi, Deputy Director General, CCRH; Dr Sangeeta A Duggal, Advisor, homoeopathy, Ministry of Ayush; D Senthil Pandiyan, Joint Secretary, Ministry Of Ayush among other officials from the Ministry of Ayush, Government of Kerala, the CCRH, the NHRIMH and others.