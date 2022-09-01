NHRIMH To Be Developed As Centre Of Excellence In Mental Health: Sarbananda Sonowal

The Union minister of ports, shipping and waterways and ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal, announced development of the National Homoeopathy Research Institute in Mental Health (NHRIMH) as a Centre of Excellence in Mental Health at Kottayam in Kerala on Thursday.

To this effect, the Ministry of Ayush under the Government of India has earmarked a sum of Rs 200 crores to transform NHRIMH into a world class institution in mental health in the country. The Minister also inaugurated hostel blocks for the students pursuing higher studies in the institute.

In order to achieve the Centre of Excellence in Mental Health by NHRIMH, the Ministry of Ayush has already planned to set up International Centre for Homoeopathy Training (ICHT) which will be extended to international students viamany short term and long-term certification courses in homoeopathy.

A modern hospital block is also being planned within the NHRIMH premises. In order to make local population stakeholder in the growth of NHRIMH as Centre of Excellence, the Kurichy Gram Panchayat, where the institute is located, is being planned to be developed as a Homoeopathy Hub cum Model Village for healthcare, homeopathic treatment, and education with a holistic approach to enhance the quality of life of people here with central and state participation.

In order to improve the student and teacher ratio, appointment of new faculties may be undertaken as per the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) norms.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, said, “Let me first wish everyone here in Kerala my warm wishes for the ongoing Onam festival. This is a wonderful time to give shape the vision of a strong Ayush system in the country. Under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, the Ayush medicinal system has received a tremendous boost in the healthcare delivery system in the country. The vision of the Prime Minister is to enable our rich traditional medicinal systems with all possible support so that we can equip our healthcare system to become not just an ailment healing mechanism but a system of life enrichment of the humanity."

"It is a proud moment for our country when WHO Global Centre of Traditional Medicine was recently established at Jamnagar in Gujarat by the Prime Minister Modi ji. We must seize this opportunity and empower our traditional medicinal practices to elevate to the most modern scientific standards. I call upon the Homoeopathy fraternity to join this noble act which will further consolidate the recognition that Ayush system of medicine has been receiving in last eight years," he added.