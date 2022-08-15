Burmese Translator Of Mera Naam Joker Passes Away

Acclaimed Rakhine author Maung Paw Tun, who translated popular Hindi novel Mera Naam Joker of Khwaja Ahmad Abbas into Burmese language, passed away on Saturday.

The award winning writer-translator, who was suffering from colon cancer, breathed his last at 9:45 am on August 13 at his residence in Yangon city of Myanmar.

Born as Khin Maung Soe on 14 May 1935 to father Maung Pu and mother Aye Tha at Shwemyetwa village under Manaung township of Rakhine State in British Burma, Maung Paw Tun completed his secondary education in his native town and arrived in Yangon for matriculation and college education.

He received a bachelor's degree in history in 1973 and started working as a stenographer. Later he worked as an editor of magazines namely Pen, Cherry, and Cee-bwaa-yay.