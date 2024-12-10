Both Houses Adjourned as BJP-Congress Clash Over Adani, Soros Links

The Winter Session of Parliament was adjourned for the day on Tuesday after chaotic scenes unfolded during proceedings, with Members of Parliament (MPs) from both the ruling and opposition benches engaging in a heated exchange. The disruption led to the suspension of the day's schedule, with Speaker Om Birla expressing concern over the unruly behavior.
When the Lok Sabha reconvened, Speaker Birla condemned what he termed as "undignified demonstrations" within Parliament. "Such behavior is not in line with the norms of this House," he remarked, urging senior leaders to maintain decorum and set a positive example for the nation. He emphasized the importance of articulating differences respectfully, recalling that Parliament had been a platform for constructive debate over the past 75 years.
The day’s proceedings were marked by accusations flying from both sides. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the government for repeatedly stalling discussions. "We try every day to have a discussion, but they don’t want to have a discussion… that’s why they get the House adjourned under any pretext," she said. Later, opposition MPs staged a protest on the Parliament steps, demanding the government's response to the ongoing Adani controversy.
Congress MP KC Venugopal, in a sharp rebuttal, accused the government of obstructing the functioning of Parliament. "The government claims the Opposition is preventing Parliament from running, but it is the government that has decided not to allow Parliament to function," he alleged.
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi echoed these sentiments, stating, "Today, we witnessed the Speaker talk about the dignity of the House. However, when the Question Hour started, ruling party members provided an excuse to adjourn the House. For several days now, we have seen the House not running because of the ruling party."
On the other hand, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju took a combative stance, accusing Congress of having links with American billionaire George Soros. "This connection between George Soros and Congress leadership is not an allegation by the BJP. It is a matter of public record, and everyone is aware of it. Rahul Gandhi’s conduct and activities are well known," Rijiju said. He further emphasized that the issue was a matter of national concern, stating, "When it comes to national interests, we all have to stand united. George Soros has openly declared war against India and the Indian government."
Union Minister Giriraj Singh joined the fray, questioning why Congress had failed to clarify its stance on the alleged links with Soros. "Why are they not clarifying their position? What is George Soros' connection with Sonia Gandhi? They are preventing the House from running and then creating chaos outside," Singh remarked.
BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy also lashed out at the opposition, accusing them of inconsistency. "Hear the slogans being shouted... They themselves create chaos and then demand the House be run. There is a lot of contradiction here. Congress will have to answer," he stated.
The adjournment of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for the day highlighted the deepening rift between the government and the opposition, with both sides trading sharp accusations. As the session continues, it remains to be seen whether a resolution will be reached or if further disruptions will follow.