INDIA Bloc Leaders Plan No-Confidence Motion Against VP Dhankhar

The political rift between the opposition and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who also serves as the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, has escalated, with opposition parties reportedly considering a resolution to remove him from office. The decision comes after heightened tensions during parliamentary proceedings on Monday.

Opposition parties, led by the Congress, had gathered the necessary signatures for a notice seeking Dhankhar's removal as early as August. However, they refrained from pursuing the motion at that time, hoping to give Dhankhar "another chance." Yet, following Monday's contentious session, where his conduct in the House reportedly crossed a line, opposition leaders are now moving forward with the resolution.

The Congress party is at the forefront of this initiative, with support from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and other INDIA bloc members. The proposed resolution invokes Article 67(b) of the Constitution, which outlines the procedure for the removal of the vice president. A successful resolution requires a majority vote in the Rajya Sabha and subsequent agreement from the Lok Sabha, preceded by a 14-day notice period.

In the midst of these developments, both houses of Parliament—the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha—were adjourned until Tuesday following disruptions during the proceedings.

Tensions Escalate Over BJP’s Allegations of Congress-Soros Links

The latest round of discord began during Zero Hour when Leader of the House JP Nadda accused Congress leaders of being linked to the Forum of Democratic Leaders in the Asia-Pacific (FDL-AP), which he claimed received funding from the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and considered Jammu and Kashmir a "separate entity." Nadda further alleged connections between FDL-AP and billionaire philanthropist George Soros, sparking an uproar from opposition members.

As BJP members pushed for a discussion on these allegations, Chairman Dhankhar sought clarification from the opposition, who strongly opposed the move. Several BJP and NDA members argued that the issue was crucial for national security and demanded immediate deliberation. However, the opposition dismissed the issue as a diversion tactic, aimed at deflecting attention from the ongoing Adani Group controversy.

The situation took a dramatic turn when BJP's Laxmikant Bajpayee began addressing the national security issue during Zero Hour. Congress leaders, including Ramesh, challenged Dhankhar’s handling of the matter, accusing him of bias.

"This is most unfair," Ramesh remarked, pointing out that Dhankhar had previously rejected notices under Rule 267 to discuss the same topic, only to allow BJP members to raise it later. He accused the BJP of using the issue to derail parliamentary proceedings and shift focus from allegations surrounding the Adani Group.

The ongoing standoff between the opposition and Dhankhar is further deepening political tensions, with significant questions raised over the vice president's role in ensuring fairness and impartiality in parliamentary debates.