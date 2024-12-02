Centre and Opposition Reach Consensus Over Constitution Debate

In a major development, Centre and Opposition MPs have agreed to hold a debate on the Constitution to mark the 75th anniversary of its adoption. The breakthrough came after an all-party meeting with Speaker Om Birla, addressing the deadlock gripping the proceedings.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that the debate on the Constitution will take place on December 13 and 14 in the Lok Sabha and on December 16 and 17 in the Rajya Sabha. Opposition parties had been demanding discussions to mark the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption by the Constituent Assembly.

Kiren Rijiju elaborated on the developments, saying, "Today, a meeting of all-party Floor Leaders was held with Speaker (Om Birla). Since a few days there has been a deadlock in the Parliament, everyone has expressed their concerns over it. We too said that all elected representatives come to the Parliament of India to express their views and the non-function of Parliament for several days now is not good. Everyone accepted this."

He further added, "Several demands have been made by the Opposition. There was a proposal before Business Advisory Committee to have a discussion on Constitution. Government has approved that. On 13-14 December, we will hold discussion on Constitution. The discussion would first be held in Lok Sabha... Everyone has accepted. On 16-17 December, discussion will be held in Rajya Sabha. Speaker also said that if anyone wants to raise an issue, there is a rule for it. You can submit a notice for it but creating a ruckus in Parliament and obstructing the functioning is not good. Everyone has accepted this.”

He expressed hope that the Parliament would function smoothly, saying, "It is good that everyone has accepted that discussions will be held from tomorrow. We will pass the first Bill tomorrow after discussions in Lok Sabha. In Rajya Sabha too, Listed Business will be passed. I appeal once again to all Opposition MPs and Leaders that all agreements that have happened today - we should run the Parliament smoothly... Starting tomorrow, the Parliament will function smoothly - such an agreement has been made. I am hopeful that this will happen..."

The first session of the winter session of Parliament began on November 25 but was marred by frequent adjournments due to disruptions. The session is scheduled to continue until December 20.