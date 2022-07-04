Tripura: Bodies Of Two Youths Found Bludgeoned Outside Agartala

The bodies of two youths were found thrown in a deserted place in the outskirts of Agartala city in Tripura on Monday.

Police said that they two were drug addicts and were murdered and subsequently dumped there.

The deceased youths have been identified as Puspak Saha, aged 31, and Basudeb Debbarma, aged 32 years. They were residents of Agartala, police said.

According to the police, the bodies were recovered near a graveyard located at DC Para on the outskirts of Agartala.

The bodies were found by locals who informed the police about it. They said that they had strolled out for fishing when they came across the bodies of the two youths lying.