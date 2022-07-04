Tripura: Bodies Of Two Youths Found Bludgeoned Outside Agartala

The bodies of two youths were found thrown in a deserted place in the outskirts of Agartala city in Tripura on Monday.
Police said that they two were drug addicts and were murdered and subsequently dumped there.
The deceased youths have been identified as Puspak Saha, aged 31, and Basudeb Debbarma, aged 32 years. They were residents of Agartala, police said.
According to the police, the bodies were recovered near a graveyard located at DC Para on the outskirts of Agartala.
The bodies were found by locals who informed the police about it. They said that they had strolled out for fishing when they came across the bodies of the two youths lying.
An official informed, “Within a few hours, the bodies had been identified and from initial inquiry, we got to know that both of them were drug addicts.”
Meanwhile, all evidence collected from the scene were sent for forensic examination, police informed.
They said, “The bodies have been sent for post mortem to ascertain the reason behind their death. At first glance, the scars of wounds visible in the head and other parts of the bodies indicate that they were bludgeoned to death.”
“However, investigation is underway and only after the arrival of the reports, we will be able to say something concrete,” police added.