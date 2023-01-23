British Were Afraid Of Netaji: Union Minister

Union Minister for sports and youth affairs, Anurag Thakur, who is in Kolkata, said on Sunday that the Britishers were afraid of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose who had left the Indian Civil Service (ICS) to join the freedom struggle.

After independence, the ICS became the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

"Netaji left ICS and dedicated himself to the country's freedom struggle. Netaji stood alone in front of the Britishers. Britishers said they were not afraid of Mahatma Gandhi. Britishers were afraid of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. There were several freedom fighters on Bengal's soil so the Britishers had to move to Delhi," Thakur said while addressing the youth at the 'Yuvotsav 2023, Swavalambi Bharat Abhiyan' here.

Anurag Thakur also stressed that it is the responsibility of the youth to fight against those trying to "murder democracy."

"Many freedom fighters took birth on this land. If you can free this land from Britishers, you can also free this land from those who are murdering democracy. You have to save the name of Bengal," said the union minister.