BSF Celebrates 76th Republic Day with Grand Beating Retreat at Attari-Wagah Border

The Border Security Force (BSF) celebrated the 76th Republic Day with a spectacular Beating Retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab's Amritsar on Sunday. The event, held at India’s first line of defense, was a vibrant display of military precision and cultural heritage, drawing a large crowd of spectators.

Addressing the gathering, Officiating Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Harsh Nandan Joshi extended his greetings to border personnel and their families. He stated, "I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all the border personnel and their families on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day ... Today is a day of joy and happiness as well as a day to remember those heroes and patriots who made the supreme sacrifice for the honour and freedom of India... At the same time, I appeal to all those present here to make every possible effort to maintain the unity and integrity of the country... From 1st January 2024 till date, we have recovered 301 kg of heroin, various weapons, 460 rounds, and 59 magazines."

The Beating Retreat ceremony, a significant part of the Republic Day celebrations, saw an overwhelming display of patriotism. The air resonated with cultural melodies, while the vibrant hues of the national flag filled the atmosphere, symbolizing unity and national pride.