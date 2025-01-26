BSF Meghalaya Celebrates 76th Republic Day with Patriotic Zeal

The Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya celebrated the 76th Republic Day with enthusiasm, paying tribute to India's freedom fighters and constitution makers. The celebrations were held at the BSF Frontier Headquarters and all other establishments across the state.

Inspector General (IG) of BSF Meghalaya, Harbax Singh Dhillon, unfurled the National Flag and extended his best wishes to BSF personnel and their families. Addressing the border guards, he emphasized their commitment to upholding the Indian Constitution and urged them to remain vigilant in preventing anti-national activities and border crimes.

As part of the celebrations, IG Dhillon visited the Composite Hospital BSF in Shillong, where he interacted with patients and wished them a speedy recovery, presenting them with fruit baskets.

Demonstrating camaraderie and goodwill, BSF Meghalaya also distributed sweets to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel at various locations along the Indo-Bangladesh border. The gesture highlighted the spirit of cooperation and mutual respect between the two neighboring nations.