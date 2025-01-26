Governor of Assam Addresses 76th Republic Day Celebrations, Highlights State's Progress

The Governor of Assam Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Sunday delivered a speech on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day at Khanapara, Guwahati, extending warm wishes to the people of Assam and the entire nation.

In his address, he paid tribute to the state’s historical figures and emphasized Assam’s achievements in development, law enforcement, infrastructure, social welfare, and economic growth.

The Governor acknowledged Assam’s deep-rooted heritage, citing great personalities such as Srimanta Sankardev, Madhavdev, Lachit Borphukan, Kanaklata Barua, Bishnu Prasad Rabha, and Bhupen Hazarika, among others. He urged citizens to honor their sacrifices by committing to peace, prosperity, and sustainable development.

Key Highlights from the Governor’s Speech:

Economic and Social Progress

Assam’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has been growing at an impressive average rate of 13%. The estimated GSDP for 2023-24 stands at ₹5.70 lakh crore, a 19% increase compared to the national average of 9.6%.

Per capita income for the state is estimated at ₹1.6 lakh, reflecting an 18% increase from the previous year.

Assam is integrating the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into its policies and has launched the Assam Agenda 2030, marking it as one of the first states to do so.

The state has achieved significant progress in environmental sustainability, securing the highest score of 100 in Goal 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy) of the SDG India Index.

Law and Order

Assam Police’s relentless efforts in maintaining law and order have led to the surrender of several insurgent groups.

The government has established the Assam Andolan Pidit Kalyan Trust to provide support and rehabilitation to victims of the Assam Agitation.

In memory of those who sacrificed their lives during the Assam Movement, a Shaheed Smarak is being built in Guwahati.

The state has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against drugs, leading to the registration of over 10,000 NDPS Act cases, arrest of 17,000 traffickers, and seizure of large quantities of narcotics.

Crimes against women have seen a significant decline, with reported cases dropping from 12,000 in 2023 to 5,000 in 2024.

A crackdown on child marriage has resulted in the registration of 6,000 cases, along with arrests of over 700 human traffickers.

Infrastructure and Disaster Management

Assam launched Mission Basundhara 3.0 on October 20, 2024, adding new services to streamline land-related services.

Nearly 7 lakh disaster-affected beneficiaries received ₹350 crore in direct benefit transfers (DBT).

A total of ₹440 crore has been allocated for flood relief and disaster rehabilitation in 2024.

Assam is implementing the World Bank-funded Assam Integrated River Basin Management Programme to enhance disaster preparedness.

The state is focusing on climate resilience, utilizing geo-tube technology to seal eight embankment breaches in 2024.

The Climate Resilient Brahmaputra Integrated Flood and Riverbank Erosion Risk Management Project is being implemented in eight districts to address flood-related challenges.

Healthcare and Education

Several new medical colleges, nursing colleges, and B. Pharma courses have been introduced.

Medical colleges in Guwahati, Charaideo, Biswanath, and Bongaigaon will commence operations soon.

The government is expanding Ayurvedic healthcare with two new hospitals and a college in Palashbari.

Seven new district hospitals are under construction, including a multi-specialty hospital at IIT-Guwahati.

Cancer care facilities have been significantly strengthened, with 17 cancer centers operational or under construction.

Over 66 lakh families are covered under health insurance, with 16 lakh patients benefiting from free CT scan services.

1.36 crore individuals have availed free diagnostic services, and 7.5 lakh dialysis sessions have been conducted.

Rural and Urban Development

The government has completed 19.5 lakh houses under the PM Awas Yojana (Gramin), with an aim to reach 20.5 lakh.

Under MGNREGA, 1.03 lakh families received employment, with 97% of the annual target achieved.

Women empowerment initiatives such as the Lakpati Didi scheme have benefited 8.82 lakh women.

The state has successfully distributed over 1.2 lakh metric tonnes of free rice under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, benefiting 2.3 crore citizens.

₹1,500 crore has been invested in the Guwahati Water Supply Project to provide 24x7 potable water.

Over 58 lakh households have been provided tap water connections, ensuring 80% household coverage.

Energy, Industry, and Transportation

Assam has maintained 24-hour electricity supply and expanded renewable energy adoption through PM Surya Ghar Yojana.

The state is boosting industrial growth through the Tata Semiconductor Project in Jagiroad, with an investment of ₹27,000 crore, expected to create 15,000 jobs.

The Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit will be held in February 2025 to attract investors in various sectors.

Guwahati’s infrastructure is being strengthened with 2,000 new CCTV cameras and smart lighting installations.

A major expansion of highways, bridges, and rural roads is underway, with projects worth ₹8,000 crore sanctioned for 2024-25.

Sports, Tourism, and Environment

The state is promoting grassroots sports development through training camps for 155 top athletes.

Kaziranga National Park saw a record footfall of 3.3 lakh tourists in 2024, boosting Assam’s eco-tourism potential.

Over 2,300 hectares of land have been reforested, strengthening Assam’s commitment to climate action.

Assam has officially secured UNESCO World Heritage recognition for the Ahom-era Moidams (burial sites) in Sivasagar.

Governor’s Call for Unity and Progress

The Governor concluded his speech by urging citizens to uphold constitutional values, strengthen social harmony, and contribute to Assam’s development. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to building a progressive and prosperous state for future generations.

“Let us honor the sacrifices of our forefathers and work together for a peaceful, prosperous, and self-reliant Assam. Jai Hind! Joy Ai Axom!” he said in his closing remarks.

