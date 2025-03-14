BSF, SSB Jawans Mark Holi with Enthusiasm at India-Pakistan Border

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stationed at the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar marked Holi celebrations with their families on Friday. Despite the festivities, BSF officers remained vigilant, ensuring security along the borders.

BSF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sachindra Singh Chandel reaffirmed the force's commitment to safeguarding the nation. "Every festival is celebrated by BSF with full enthusiasm and joy... You can see the enthusiasm of our jawans... We want to tell our countrymen that we are deployed on the border to keep you safe so you can celebrate every festival comfortably...," Chandel said.

Meanwhile, BSF personnel at Border Outposts (BOPs) along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district also celebrated Holi with enthusiasm. Inspector General Suryakant Sharma extended his best wishes to the BSF personnel and their families.

In Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel celebrated the festival of colours with zeal, applying colours and dancing together.

The celebrations showcased the unwavering spirit of security forces who, while ensuring national security, embraced the festive joy.