Dilip Kumar Jaiswal Appointed State-in-Charge of Sikkim BJP

Dilip Kumar Jaiswal has been appointed as the state-in-charge of the Sikkim Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit.

The appointment was made by BJP National president JP Nadda on Tuesday.

Earlier on September 27, BJP president J P Nadda held a meeting with the party’s newly appointed state in-charges and discussed ways to strengthen the organisation and prepare for the 2024 general elections.

During the meeting, Nadda asked the in-charges to stay connected with the workers on the ground and tell people about the Narendra Modi-led government’s work done across the last 8 years, sources said.

This was Nadda’s first meeting with the party’s newly appointed state in-charges. The message by saffron party leadership was very clear for the newly appointed in-charges about making sure that the party strengthens its organisational base from right the booth level onwards.