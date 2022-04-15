National

Mysterious Illness Claims Lives Of 7 Children In Rajasthan

After three minors died in the district on Thursday, the district collector, Dr. Bhanwar Lal said that a survey was being conducted in the area to identify the cause behind the sudden deaths among children.
A total of seven children reportedly died of a mysterious illness in the Sirohi district of Rajasthan, the state health minister informed.

Rajasthan health minister Parsadi Lal Meena was quoted by ANI as saying, “On the basis of a conversation with the collector, it was observed that 7 children have died after contracting a viral infection.”

He said, “The children of age group 12-15 years have been the victims of this viral infection. Thus, to curb the infection and prevent any further deaths by providing timely treatment, a survey is being conducted in the area by a team of pediatricians and health officials.”

