BVA Accuses Maharashtra BJP Leader Vinod Tawde of Distributing Cash to Voters

On the eve of Maharashtra’s assembly elections, the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) accused senior BJP leader Vinod Tawde of distributing money to voters in a constituency in Palghar district.

The BJP, however, dismissed the allegations, calling them a publicity stunt and claiming that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was making such claims due to an impending defeat.

A purported video showing a confrontation between Tawde and BVA leaders and workers has gone viral on social media.

The elections for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are scheduled for November 20, with votes being counted on November 23.

Speaking to the press regarding the issue, BVA leader Hitendra Thakur said, "Some BJP leaders informed me that BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde is coming to Virar to disburse Rs 5 crore to influence voters. I thought a national leader like him would not stoop to such a trivial task. But I saw him here. I urge the Election Commission to take action against him and the BJP."

Thakur, a BVA legislator, also claimed that the hotel where Tawde was staying had turned off its CCTV recording. Tawde remained at the hotel for over three hours, while BVA workers stood their ground.