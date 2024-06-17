Election Commission Admits Unauthorized Mobile Used In Mumbai Vote Count

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan also questioned the incident in a video statement. "After the June 4 incident, the FIR (first information report) was filed only on June 14. Many questions remain unanswered. First, who allowed a mobile phone to be brought to the counting centre, and what was it being used for? Second, from where did this OTP matter come from? What is it about..." Chavan said.