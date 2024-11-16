Maharashtra BJP Leader Richest Candidate With Rs 3382 Cr Net Worth

Parag Shah, the MLA from East Ghatkopar, has emerged as the wealthiest candidate in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. Fielded again by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the elections on November 20, Shah and his wife have declared assets totalling a staggering Rs 3,382 crore.
In an affidavit filed during his nomination, Shah disclosed that the couple's movable assets are valued at Rs 3,315 crore, while their immovable assets stand at Rs 67 crore. "Of the total assets, Rs 2,179 crore are in Shah’s name, while his wife holds Rs 1,136 crore."
At 55 years old, Parag Shah, who runs the construction company Man-Infra Construction Limited, has seen a substantial increase in his wealth. His net worth was recorded at Rs 500 crore in 2019, marking a sixfold rise in the past six years.
Also Read: Rahul Aircraft Will Crash In Maharashtra Polls: Amit Shah
In terms of income, Shah reported earning Rs 257,027,280 in the fiscal year 2023-24, up from Rs 229,237,310 in FY 2022-23. His wife’s income for FY 2023-24 amounted to Rs 163,660,140.
Shah’s movable assets are valued at Rs 21,789,854,471, while his wife has declared movable assets amounting to Rs 11,365,426,427. Additionally, "Parag Shah has Rs 1.8 lakh cash in hand. His wife has ₹1.3 lakh cash in hand."
Significant investments form a large portion of the couple's wealth, with Shah investing Rs 21,296,409,907 in bonds and mutual funds, and his wife holding Rs 1,110,906,117 in similar investments. The couple has not declared ownership of any cars. Shah’s gold, silver, and diamond collection is valued at Rs 35,249,509, while his wife’s collection is worth Rs 31,720,971.
Parag Shah's assets and income reflect his growing financial stature as he seeks re-election in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls.
Also Read: The 2019 Meeting of the Pawars, Amit Shah, Fadnavis with Gautam Adani