Cabinet Approves Ropeway Projects for Hemkund Sahib and Kedarnath

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the construction of two major ropeway projects in Uttarakhand—connecting Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib Ji and Sonprayag to Kedarnath. These initiatives aim to enhance accessibility for pilgrims and boost tourism in the region.

Hemkund Sahib Ropeway Project

The ropeway from Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib Ji will span 12.4 km and be developed at a total cost of Rs 2,730.13 crore. Currently, the pilgrimage to Hemkund Sahib Ji requires a challenging 21-km uphill trek, undertaken on foot or with the aid of ponies and palanquins.

The new ropeway, designed with Monocable Detachable Gondola (MDG) technology from Govindghat to Ghangaria (10.55 km) and Tricable Detachable Gondola (3S) technology from Ghangaria to Hemkund Sahib Ji (1.85 km), will provide all-weather last-mile connectivity. With a capacity of 1,100 passengers per hour per direction (PPHPD) and 11,000 passengers per day, the project will significantly ease travel for pilgrims and tourists visiting the Valley of Flowers, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Additionally, the project is expected to generate employment opportunities during its construction and operation phases, benefiting sectors such as hospitality, travel, and food services.

Hemkund Sahib Ji, situated at an elevation of 15,000 ft in Chamoli district, is a revered Sikh pilgrimage site visited by 1.5 to 2 lakh devotees annually. The Gurudwara at the site remains open for about five months a year, from May to September.

Kedarnath Ropeway Project

The Kedarnath ropeway, spanning 12.9 km, has also received Cabinet approval, with a total investment of Rs 4,081 crore. The project, expected to be completed in six years, will employ Tricable Detachable Gondola (3S) technology for enhanced efficiency and safety. It will have a capacity of 1,800 PPHPD and can accommodate 18,000 passengers daily.

At present, devotees undertake a 16-km uphill trek from Gaurikund to Kedarnath, relying on foot travel, ponies, palanquins, or helicopters. The proposed ropeway will reduce travel time from approximately 8–9 hours to just 36 minutes, offering a safe, comfortable, and eco-friendly alternative.

The Kedarnath ropeway is expected to stimulate employment generation and economic growth in allied tourism sectors. The temple, one of the 12 sacred Jyotirlingas, is located at an altitude of 3,583 m (11,968 ft) in Rudraprayag district. Open for pilgrims from April-May (Akshaya Tritiya) to October-November (Diwali), it attracts around 20 lakh devotees annually.