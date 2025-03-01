Uttarakhand Avalanche: 32 Rescued, 22 Still Trapped as Rescue Ops Continue

32 labourers were rescued while 22 remain trapped after a powerful avalanche struck a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) camp near Mana in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district. The avalanche buried eight containers and a shed under six to seven feet of snow, leaving rescue teams in a race against time to locate the missing workers.

Advertisment

Heavy snowfall and plunging temperatures have made operations difficult, with concerns rising over the fate of those still trapped. Rescue teams, including the Army’s Ibex Brigade, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), are working under extreme conditions. More than 100 Army personnel trained in high-altitude operations are leading the efforts, supported by 65 NDRF and SDRF personnel. Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters are set to assist at first light on Saturday.

Survivors have been taken to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp in Mana for medical care, with four in critical condition. Authorities have mobilized additional medical teams from Joshimath, and the state government has ordered a disaster control room in Joshimath to coordinate efforts. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed agencies to prioritize clearing the Mana-Joshimath road for rescue convoys.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured that every effort is being made to rescue those still trapped. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed concern and stated that all possible assistance is being provided to the affected region.

Despite prior warnings from the Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE) and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) about potential snowslides and heavy snowfall, the BRO camp remained operational. Local authorities acknowledged that the camp was not closed this year due to lower snowfall, leading to the workers being trapped.

As snow continues to fall and fresh avalanches are reported, rescue operations are becoming increasingly challenging. Families of the trapped workers, many of whom hail from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir, anxiously await updates. Helpline numbers have been issued for relatives seeking information.

Also Read: Chamoli In Uttarakhand Hit By Avalanche, 57 Construction Workers Trapped