Contractor Found Dead After Accusing Karnataka Minister Of Corruption

Santosh Patil, a contractor was found dead in a lodge in Karnataka’s Udupi city on Monday, suspiciously after he had accused state minister K S Eshwarappa of corruption. First impressions suggest that it was a suicide, police said.

Patil had allegedly sent a WhatsApp message to his friends prior to his death stating that he would take his own life, and blamed Eshwarappa for it. Police are currently verifying the authenticity of the message through forensics.

His WhatsApp message read, “Eshwarappa is responsible for my death. He has to be punished. I've suppressed all my desires and doing this. I request PM, CM and Yediyurappa to take care of my family

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai said that the contractor’s death will be probed thoroughly, adding that the state government will not intervene in the matter.