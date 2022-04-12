Contractor Found Dead After Accusing Karnataka Minister Of Corruption

Santosh Patil, a contractor was found dead in a lodge in Karnataka’s Udupi city on Monday, suspiciously after he had accused state minister K S Eshwarappa of corruption. First impressions suggest that it was a suicide, police said.
Patil had allegedly sent a WhatsApp message to his friends prior to his death stating that he would take his own life, and blamed Eshwarappa for it. Police are currently verifying the authenticity of the message through forensics.
His WhatsApp message read, “Eshwarappa is responsible for my death. He has to be punished. I've suppressed all my desires and doing this. I request PM, CM and Yediyurappa to take care of my family
Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai said that the contractor’s death will be probed thoroughly, adding that the state government will not intervene in the matter.
He said, “Body found in Udupi in lodge. Police have reached the spot. Preliminary investigation is being done. Forensic department is also at the spot. Action will be taken after preliminary information is given. The background of the death will be completely investigated. From our side there'll be no interference.”
Notably, Patil had written a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging Karnataka minister of rural development and panchayat raj, Eshwarappa had not cleared his outstanding bills. He accused the BJP leader of lies, corruption and irregularities, urging PM Modi to direct Eshwarappa to settle his dues.
However, the minister has denied all allegations and filed a defamation case in retaliation against Patil for leveling baseless charges.