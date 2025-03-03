Case Against IIT Baba for Ganja Possession, He Calls It ‘Prasad’

Abhay Singh, popularly known as "IIT Baba," was briefly detained in Jaipur after being found in possession of ganja (marijuana). Singh, an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay alumnus, gained prominence during the Maha Kumbh Mela for his unique transformation from an aerospace engineer to an ascetic. A case has been registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Advertisment

Authorities detained Singh following reports of him creating a disturbance at a hotel in the Riddhi Siddhi area. Upon reaching the scene, police recovered a small quantity of marijuana from him. However, he was released shortly afterward as the amount found was within the permissible legal limit.

Following his release, Singh defended himself, asserting that the substance in his possession was "prasad." He questioned the rationale behind his detention, highlighting the widespread consumption of marijuana among ascetics.

"Police reached the hotel where I was staying and detained me, saying they received information that I was creating a ruckus. This was a strange excuse, I thought. Almost every baba at Kumbh consumes ganja as prasad. Would they arrest all of them?" Singh remarked.

During police questioning, Singh reportedly identified himself as an Aghori baba and stated that the consumption of ganja was part of his customary practice. Later, when confronted by the media, he declined to comment further, simply stating, "It is my birthday, and I want to be happy today."

Who is 'IIT Baba' Abhay Singh?

Abhay Singh, also known as IIT Baba, is a former aerospace engineer from IIT Bombay who abandoned his conventional career path in pursuit of spiritual enlightenment. His presence at the Maha Kumbh Mela and subsequent viral social media appearances captured public curiosity.

Singh has previously spoken about his tumultuous personal journey, citing a troubled childhood and difficult family relationships as catalysts for his spiritual transformation. In interviews, he shared that his interest in photography was often ridiculed by his family, which contributed to his eventual departure from home in search of a deeper truth.