CBI Arrests 6 Delhi Transport Officials in Post-Election Corruption Crackdown

In a major post-election move, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested six officials from the Delhi Transport Department on charges of corruption and bribery.

This marks the first significant action in the capital following the recent electoral defeat of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The agency had been receiving multiple complaints about rampant corruption within the department, prompting an extensive surveillance operation to verify the allegations before making the arrests, they said.

After a thorough verification process, investigators uncovered initial evidence of corruption at multiple levels, which led to the officials' arrest.