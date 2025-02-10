CBI Arrests Four in Tirupati Laddu Ghee Adulteration Scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested four individuals in connection with the alleged adulteration of cow ghee used in the preparation of the revered Tirupati laddu prasad.

As per reports, the arrested persons include individuals from organisations supplying ghee, including AR Dairy (Tamil Nadu), Parag Dairy (Uttar Pradesh), Premier Agri Foods, and Alpha Milk Foods.

Those taken into custody include Bipin Jain and Pomil Jain, former directors of Bhole Baba Dairy (Roorkee, Uttarakhand), Vaishnavi Dairy (Poonambakkam) CEO Apoorva Vinay Kant Chawda, and AR Dairy (Dundigal) MD Raju Rajasekharan. The accused were presented before the Tirupati court under Crime No. 470/24.

According to sources in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the investigation uncovered widespread irregularities in the ghee supply process. Vaishnavi Dairy allegedly secured tenders in the name of AR Dairy, using forged documents and seals to manipulate the process. The firm also fabricated records falsely claiming to have procured ghee from Bhole Baba Dairy, which could not supply such large quantities.

The adulteration scandal, which surfaced during the previous YSRCP government's tenure, had caused nationwide outrage after reports suggested that impure materials, including animal fat, were found in the ghee used for the sacred prasadam.

Following Supreme Court orders, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted, comprising officials from the CBI, Andhra Pradesh government, and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The five-member team, led by CBI Joint Director Veeresh Prabhu, CBI Visakhapatnam SP Murali, and FSSAI Advisor Dr. Satyan Kumar Panda, has been investigating the case under the supervision of the CBI Director since last year.