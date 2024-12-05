CBI Arrests Fugitive in Online Trading Fraud Scam in Delhi

In a significant breakthrough, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Mintu Das, also known as Rohit Chandra Das, the alleged mastermind behind a massive online trading scam that defrauded multiple investors. Das, who had been on the run since January, was apprehended in New Delhi, bringing an end to months of evasion.

Das, the proprietor of the Indian Institute of Banking & Information Technology (IIBIT) in Guwahati, is accused of luring victims with promises of high returns from risk-free stock market investments. Through advertisements in newspapers, he enticed investors to part with substantial sums, assuring them of guaranteed profits. Initially, he made small payments to build trust, but soon stopped returning the invested capital and dividends, leaving his victims in financial ruin.

The scam came to light when an FIR was filed at Bhangagarh Police Station on September 4, 2024, leading to a comprehensive investigation. The case was later transferred to the CBI, which re-registered it on October 14, 2024.

The investigation revealed that Das had no intention of honoring his commitments and even threatened those seeking legal recourse. The fraud affected investors not only in Assam but across several states.

Authorities tracked Das's movements using digital evidence and tips from credible sources, eventually leading to his arrest in Delhi. He was brought to Assam on transit remand and was produced before a CBI court.

In a hearing today, CBI officials requested a week-long custody of the accused, citing the need for further investigation.

The court has granted CBI custody of Mintu Das for five days, allowing authorities to question him in detail about his involvement in the scam and uncover any potential accomplices.

The charges against Mintu Das include criminal conspiracy (Section 120B), criminal breach of trust (Section 406), and cheating (Section 420) under the Indian Penal Code. Additionally, he faces charges under multiple sections of the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019.