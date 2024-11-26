Gauhati High Court Grants Default Bail to 5 in Online Trading Scam

In a significant ruling, the Gauhati High Court has granted default bail to five individuals accused in a major online trading scam after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) allegedly failed to file a charge sheet within the stipulated 90-day period.

The accused granted bail are:

Sapnanil Das – Dispur P.S.934/2024

Jiten Deka – Azara 184/2024 (Interim bail allowed on medical grounds)

Abhijit Chanda – Dibrugarh 352/2024

Bishal Phukan – Dibrugarh 352/2024

Tapan Bora Alias Tarkik Bora – Dibrugarh 352/2024

The court’s decision to grant bail follows the CBI's failure to meet the deadline for filing the charge sheet. Default bail, granted under Section 167(2) of the Criminal Procedure Code, mandates the release of an accused person if the investigating agency does not file charges within the prescribed time frame.

Meanwhile, the court rejected the bail applications of Sanjib Deka, Chandan Nath, and Subhanjyoti Kurmi, who are also accused of the scam. The reasons for the rejection were not specified, but they are likely related to the severity of the charges against them.

The accused individuals, including 22-year-old Bishal Phukan, are alleged to be involved in a massive Rs 2,200 crore online trading fraud that has shocked the region. Assamese actress and influencer Sumi Borah and her husband Tarkik Bora were earlier arrested in connection with the case. Despite this development, the investigation is ongoing, with further hearings and proceedings expected in the coming weeks.

The case has drawn significant attention due to its scale and the involvement of high-profile individuals.