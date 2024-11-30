CBI Conducts Surprise Raid At Silchar Income Tax Office, 2 Detained

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a surprise raid on Friday evening at the Income Tax office in Silchar detaining two employees, one of whom was a female staff member. The operation was carried out by a team of CBI officials from Shillong, sources said.

While the specific reasons for their detention have not been disclosed by the CBI, it is understood that the raid was part of an ongoing investigation.

This action comes amidst a series of high-profile operations by the CBI in Assam, including the recent arrests of senior officials from the Northeast Frontier Railway (NF Railway). On November 20, the CBI searched the residence of Tanay Deb, a suspect named in an ongoing investigation into a financial scam in Assam.

The search, part of a broader probe, led to the recovery of several incriminating devices and documents, which are expected to provide vital clues regarding the scale of the scam and the involvement of various individuals.

The CBI's investigation aims to uncover financial irregularities, and the materials seized during the operation could prove crucial in identifying those responsible. The agency has escalated its efforts to ensure accountability and bring the perpetrators to justice.

As investigations continue, further details about the Silchar raid and the detentions at the Income Tax office are expected to emerge.

