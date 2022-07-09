National

CBI Raids Karti Chidambaram's Chennai Residence In Chinese Visa Case

The Delhi High Court had adjourned the hearing on an anticipatory bail plea from the Congress leader on June 24 to July 12.
Congress leader Karti Chidambaram | FILE
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday conducted searches at the Chennai residence of Congress leader Karti Chidambaram.

“The searches were done in connection with an alleged Chinese visa scam, as part of a search that remained incomplete earlier as a few biometric lockers could not be searched,” ANI quoted CBI sources as saying.

Chidambaram had moved the court with a petition seeking anticipatory bail in a money laundering case connected to the Chinese visa case.

Allegations have been leveled against Karti Chidambaram of receiving Rs 50 lakhs to illegally facilitate visas for 263 Chinese nationals to complete a power project in Punjab.

His father and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was the Union home minister at the time in 2011, however, he has not been named as an accused in the FIR.

The CBI also booked four others including Chidambaram’s chartered accountant S Bhaskararaman, Vikas Makharia, representative of Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd, a Mansa-based private company, and Bell Tools, Mumbai along with public servants and private individuals.

