CBI Raids Karti Chidambaram's Chennai Residence In Chinese Visa Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday conducted searches at the Chennai residence of Congress leader Karti Chidambaram.

“The searches were done in connection with an alleged Chinese visa scam, as part of a search that remained incomplete earlier as a few biometric lockers could not be searched,” ANI quoted CBI sources as saying.

The Delhi High Court had adjourned the hearing on an anticipatory bail plea from the Congress leader on June 24 to July 12.

Chidambaram had moved the court with a petition seeking anticipatory bail in a money laundering case connected to the Chinese visa case.