CBI Refutes Indrani Mukerjea's Claims Of Murdered Daughter Being Alive

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) refuted Indrani Mukerjea’s plea claiming that her daughter Sheena Bora, in whose murder case she is the prime accused, was alive. The CBI called it a “figment of her imagination” and “next to impossible”.

Claiming that her daughter Sheena Bora was alive, Mukerjea had submitted an eight-page application before the special CBI court. She had sought the CBI and prosecution to be directed to file an affidavit in response.

Mukerjea was allegedly told by an inmate, Asha Korke, a former police inspector serving term in Byculla women’s prison in an extortion case, that she met a woman who looked like Sheena Bora in Srinagar.

Responding to her plea, the CBI stated last week that following a thorough investigation, a chargesheet and two supplementary chargesheets were filed against Mukerjea, Sanjeev Khanna, Shyamvar Rai and Peter Mukerjea under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including murder.

It said, “Her application has no merit, the same has been filed with malafide intention to delay the hearing of the trial.”

The CBI further stated that there was enough oral, documentary, medical and scientific evidence to prove the complicity of the accused.