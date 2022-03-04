CBI Refutes Indrani Mukerjea's Claims Of Murdered Daughter Being Alive

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) refuted Indrani Mukerjea’s plea claiming that her daughter Sheena Bora, in whose murder case she is the prime accused, was alive. The CBI called it a “figment of her imagination” and “next to impossible”.
Claiming that her daughter Sheena Bora was alive, Mukerjea had submitted an eight-page application before the special CBI court. She had sought the CBI and prosecution to be directed to file an affidavit in response.
Mukerjea was allegedly told by an inmate, Asha Korke, a former police inspector serving term in Byculla women’s prison in an extortion case, that she met a woman who looked like Sheena Bora in Srinagar.
Responding to her plea, the CBI stated last week that following a thorough investigation, a chargesheet and two supplementary chargesheets were filed against Mukerjea, Sanjeev Khanna, Shyamvar Rai and Peter Mukerjea under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including murder.
It said, “Her application has no merit, the same has been filed with malafide intention to delay the hearing of the trial.”
The CBI further stated that there was enough oral, documentary, medical and scientific evidence to prove the complicity of the accused.
Indrani Mukerjea is the prime accused who conspired to murder Bora and with the help of co-accused, strangled and set ablaze the body of her own daughter, CBI said.
The probe agency said that there was no substance in her plea and called it completely made up either by her or by the inmate named Korke.
The CBI said, it is nothing but a figment of her imagination of Mukerjea or Korke, adding that the application was “far-fetched”.
The claims are unbelievable as the investigation has concluded, said CBI, adding that despite having every inch of evidence pointing towards the obvious, the accused had the audacity to make the wildest of claims, the CBI stated in its affidavit.
Notably, Indrani Mukerjea was arrested in 2015 along with her then husband Peter Mukerjea and former husband Sanjeev Khanna for their role in the murder of Mukerjea’s daughter Sheena Bora.