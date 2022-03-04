Ukraine Warns Of Disaster 10 Times That Of Chernobyl As NPP Catches Fire

Russian forces are firing from all sides at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) as its invasion of Ukraine heads into the ninth day, informed Ukraine’s foreign affairs minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Kuleba said that the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which is the largest nuclear plant in Europe, has already caught fire, warning that if it was to blow up; the catastrophe would be 10 times larger than Chernobyl.

Taking to Twitter, Kuleba wrote, “Russian army is firing from all sides upon Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Fire has already broke out. If it blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chornobyl! Russians must IMMEDIATELY cease the fire, allow firefighters, establish a security zone!”