CCPA Issues Notice to Flipkart & Meesho for Sale of Acid, Seeks Reply in 7 Days

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) issued a notice to e-commerce entities Flipkart and Meesho for violations relating to the sale of acid reported on their platforms and sought an explanation within seven days.

"The Central Consumer Protection Authority under the Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has taken strong action on violations of consumer rights. In a run-up to the increasing crimes in society, CCPA took stringent action to safeguard consumer interests," Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said in a release on Friday.

"CCPA has sent notices to two e-commerce entities, namely Flipkart Internet Private Limited and Fashnear Technologies Private Limited (meesho.com) for gross violations relating to the sale of acid reported on their platforms. It has directed these entities to furnish detailed responses within 7 days," it further said.

The release said that CCPA, being the watchdog of consumer interest in India, has come across the sale of highly corrosive acids on these e-commerce platforms.

The availability of hazardous acids in such an accessible manner can be dangerous and unsafe for consumers and to the public at large, it said.