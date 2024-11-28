Centre Blocks 669,000 Fake SIM Cards, 132,000 IMEIs to Combat Cybercrime

In a bid to curb cyber crimes, the Centre has blocked over 669,000 fake SIM cards and 132,000 International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers, as revealed by the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The government's initiative aims to combat cybercrime by blocking spoofed international calls that display Indian mobile numbers, often used by criminals for scams such as fake digital arrests, FedEx frauds, and impersonation of government officials and police.

In collaboration with Telecom Service Providers (TSPs), the government has implemented a system to identify and block these fraudulent calls. The Minister stated that, as of November 15, 2024, over 669,000 SIM cards and 132,000 IMEIs had been blocked.

Additionally, the government introduced the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System (I4C) in 2021, enabling immediate reporting of financial frauds to prevent the siphoning of funds by criminals. The system has helped save over Rs 3,431 crore across nearly 10 lakh complaints.

The measures mark significant steps in the country's ongoing fight against cybercrime, ensuring greater protection for citizens from financial fraud.