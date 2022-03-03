Operation Ganga: More Indians Flown In From Ukraine

Three more Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 aircrafts, involved in evacuating Indians from Ukraine, took off on Thursday from Romania, Hungary, and Poland amid Russia’s invasion of its neighbouring country.

The first four C-17 aircrafts under Operation Ganga evacuated a total of 798 Indian nationals from airfields in Romania, Hungary and Poland, according to IAF.

"First four IAF C-17 aircraft under #OperationGanga evacuated 798 Indian nationals using airfields in Romania, Hungary & Poland. They also supplied 9.7 tons of relief material," IAF tweeted.