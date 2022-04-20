India To Provide Sri Lanka With $500 Million Additional Assistance

Sri Lankan foreign minister G L Peiris said on Wednesday that India will provide an additional financial assistance of $500 million to Sri Lanka amid dire economic conditions in the neighbouring country.

The Lankan minister also informed that Bangladesh was willing to postpone a $450 million in swap repayments.

Peiris said, “Assistance by the IMF will take about six months to come to us and it will come in tranches.”

“During the intervening period, we need to find funds to keep our people supplied with essentials,” he added.

Earlier in April, India had said that it was ready to continue assisting Sri Lanka in line with its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy with the island nation going through severe economic crisis.