PM Modi Inaugurates Several Projects In Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated several developmental projects in Gujarat’s Dahod and Panchamhal.

Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel was also present on the occasion, reported ANI.

Under the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Make for World’ initiatives of the government, Dahod Workshop of Indian Railways is all set to become a manufacturing partner through a process of bidding. It will be the manufacturing unit for High Horsepower 9,000 HP Electric Locomotives.

The Indian Railways stated that an investment of more than Rs 20,000 crores is expected to produce 1,200 High Horsepower 9,000 HP locomotives.

It said, “The first locomotive will turn out in early 2024. This project will boost Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat Programme.”