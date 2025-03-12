Centre Flags Assam Tragedy, Urges States to Tackle Illegal Mining

The central government on Wednesday (March 12), reiterated that the responsibility of preventing illegal coal mining, including rat-hole mining, lies with state governments. The Centre also emphasized its ongoing efforts to enhance safety in coal fields and reduce mining-related accidents.

Addressing a query in the Lok Sabha, Union Coal Minister G. Kishan Reddy specifically referred to a recent coal mine accident in Assam, where illegal rat-hole mining was allegedly being carried out. Reddy stated that he had discussed the matter with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. "It is the responsibility of the State Government to check rat-hole mining," the minister asserted.

Reddy further informed the House that Chief Minister Sarma had assured him of strict action against illegal coal mining. He stated that approximately 250 such illegal mining sites had been shut down in Assam, and 12 individuals had been arrested in connection with these operations.

Expanding on the issue, the minister also addressed concerns over illegal coal mining in Jharkhand. He reaffirmed that enforcement against such activities falls under the jurisdiction of the respective state governments and their law enforcement agencies. The Centre, he stated, maintains a "zero tolerance" policy towards the coal mafia and mining-related violence.