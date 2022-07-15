Centre Revives Bill To Regulate Registration of Digital Media

For the first in India, a new law for the registration of digital media will be introduced which has never been part of any government regulation. Digital news sites could face action for violations which includes cancelled registration or penalty, if the bill is cleared.

The process has been started by the Information and Broadcasting ministry to amend the Registration of Press and Periodicals Bill and include “news on digital media through any electronic device” in its ambit.

If the new law will be implemented, digital news publishers have to apply for registration and will be required to do so within 90 days of the law coming into effect.

Digital publishers will need to register with the Press Registrar General, who will have powers to act against various publications for violations and who can suspend or cancel registrations and impose penalties.

An appellate board is planned with the Chairperson of the Press Council of India as its chief, according to officials.

Digital media has never been under any law or regulation so far. The amendments will bring digital media under the control of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry as the administrative ministry.

The Bill has yet to be approved by the Prime Minister's Office and other stakeholders, say sources.

The Registration of Press and Periodicals Bill will replace the British-era Press and Registration of Books Act, 1867, which regulators newspapers and printing presses in India.