Chamoli Cloudburst Triggers Rescue Operation, 10 People Reported Missing

A sudden cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Wednesday night has left at least 10 people missing and caused extensive damage to homes in the region, prompting a massive search and rescue operation.

According to local police, the cloudburst affected the Kuntri Laga Fali, Kuntri Laga Sarpani, and Dhurma wards. Several residents are feared trapped under debris, while two women and a child have been rescued in injured condition and rushed to nearby medical facilities for further treatment.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), in coordination with local police and the District Disaster Response Force (DDRF), immediately swung into action following alerts from the District Control Room in Chamoli. Leading the operation, Sub-Inspector Shri Jagmohan and his team from the Gochar post had to trek nearly eight kilometres on foot due to blocked roads and heavy rainfall, demonstrating the challenges faced in reaching the affected areas.

Officials confirmed that the cloudburst struck the Nandanagar Ghat area, causing widespread destruction to homes and local infrastructure. While preliminary reports indicate no confirmed casualties so far, authorities remain cautious as search operations continue.

Local police, district administration, and other emergency response teams are actively involved in the ongoing relief efforts. The SDRF has stated that search and relief operations are being conducted on a war footing to locate missing residents and provide immediate assistance to those affected.

Residents have been advised to remain vigilant as the region continues to experience heavy rainfall, which has complicated rescue efforts and raised concerns of further damage.

