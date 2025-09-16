Cloudburst in Dehradun Triggers Floods and Landslides; 2 Missing

A massive cloudburst hit the outskirts of Uttarakhand's Dehradun on Tuesday, triggering landslides and severe flooding in the Sahastradhara area. Houses and shops were destroyed, roads washed away, and at least two people are reported missing.

Rescue operations are underway, with SDRF and NDRF teams deployed to help those stranded and provide relief to affected families. Several shops and hotels in Sahastradhara have been severely damaged by the flash floods.

The heavy rain overnight also caused the Tamsa River to swell, inundating the Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple. Water entered the temple courtyard and reached the statue of Lord Hanuman, though the main sanctum remained safe.

Infrastructure has been badly affected, with a bridge near Fun Valley and Uttarakhand Dental College on the Dehradun–Haridwar highway damaged. In Rishikesh, the Chandrabhaga River has been in spate, submerging parts of the highway. SDRF rescued three people stranded in the river, while several vehicles remain trapped.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to assess the situation. Dhami visited the affected areas and instructed officials to provide immediate relief, including shelter, food, water, and medical assistance. Local MLAs and senior officials accompanied him during the inspection.

This comes shortly after a devastating cloudburst in Dharali, Uttarkashi, on August 5, which caused flash floods, landslides, and extensive damage to homes, hotels, and roads, leaving several dead and many missing.

Also Read: Cloudburst in Uttarakhand: Several Familes Trapped, Roads Blocked