Chaos at New Delhi Railway Station Leaves 15 Injured

The incident prompted an immediate response from emergency services, with four fire tenders dispatched to the scene, according to the Delhi Fire Service.

Pratidin Time
At least 15 people were injured on Saturday following a massive rush at New Delhi Railway Station. The incident prompted an immediate response from emergency services, with four fire tenders dispatched to the scene, according to the Delhi Fire Service.

Despite reports suggesting a stampede-like situation, Northern Railway officials have denied such claims. Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay clarified that the rush occurred due to two planned special trains bound for Prayagraj.

"There is no stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. It is only a rumour. Northern Railways was running two planned special trains (for Prayagraj)," Upadhyay stated.

The Ministry of Railways assured that the situation is under control and that all injured individuals have been taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Meanwhile, Railway Police and Delhi Police have reached the station to manage the crowd and ensure order. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and further details are awaited.

