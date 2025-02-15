Chaos at New Delhi Railway Station Leaves 15 Injured

At least 15 people were injured on Saturday following a massive rush at New Delhi Railway Station. The incident prompted an immediate response from emergency services, with four fire tenders dispatched to the scene, according to the Delhi Fire Service.

Despite reports suggesting a stampede-like situation, Northern Railway officials have denied such claims. Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay clarified that the rush occurred due to two planned special trains bound for Prayagraj.

"There is no stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. It is only a rumour. Northern Railways was running two planned special trains (for Prayagraj)," Upadhyay stated.

#WATCH | Visuals from outside New Delhi Railway station.



There is no stampede. It is only a rumour. Northern Railways was running two planned special trains (for Prayagraj): CPRO Northern Railways pic.twitter.com/SHUvrnajip — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2025

The Ministry of Railways assured that the situation is under control and that all injured individuals have been taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Meanwhile, Railway Police and Delhi Police have reached the station to manage the crowd and ensure order. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and further details are awaited.