Russia Declares Day-Long Ceasefire For Civilian Evacuation

Russia announced ceasefire on humanitarian grounds in Ukraine on Wednesday morning to allow the evacuation of civilian population.

Russia declared a “silence mode” and is ready to provide humanitarian corridors from a number of cities including Kyiv for the evacuation of civilians, reported ANI quoting Sputnik news agency.

Amid Russian invasion of Ukraine, the announcement came as both sides shifted blame on each other over civilian casualties and the failure to provide humanitarian corridors to evacuate them.

Russia said that they were prepared to provide corridors from Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Mariupol, and Zaporizhzhia.

The head of Russian humanitarian coordination centre, Mikhail Mizintsev said that Russia had again offered Ukraine to agree on the routes for evacuation of civilians.